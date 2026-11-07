UPSC, <i>'Kaun Banega Crorepati'</i> Dreams Shattered, Man Turns To Theft In Mumbai

A UPSC aspirant, who had tried his luck on the game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', was arrested in Delhi after a year on the run for stealing a gold chain from a Mumbai jewellery shop.

Satish Kumar Krishnaprasad Kesari, a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar, had big dreams when he came to Delhi in search of a job, but eventually struggled to pay off his debts.

Originally from Bihar, the 42-year-old computer science graduate wanted to become an IAS officer. He worked towards his goal and prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations while working part-time, but his attempts went in vain.

He then tried to win cash prizes at the popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', but could not get past the qualifying stage titled 'Fastest Finger First'. His dream of reaching the 'hot seat' remained unfulfilled.

Losing the chance, Kesari started a tours and travel business with his wife. He took out loans to purchase 4-5 vehicles, which were then registered on ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber. However, that venture, too, remained unsuccessful and resulted in significant losses.

Kesari's mountain of debts continued to grow. Desperate, he took another chance - this time much riskier and illegal. He decided to pose as a customer at jewellery shops, ask to see ornaments, and flee with them.

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Putting this plan into action on November 15 last year, the UPSC aspirant stole a gold chain weighing 43.2 grams from Padmavati Jewellers, located on Mathuradas Road in Mumbai's Kandivali West. The ornament was priced at Rs 5 lakh.

Kesari's plan did not end here. To evade the police, he had provided a fake Aadhaar card at the hostel in Mumbai where he was staying. He had also switched off his mobile phone to remain untraceable for a year.

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Kandivali police assessed CCTV footage and used other technical information to track down an active number belonging to the accused.

On October 28, 2026, Mumbai police finally arrested him in Delhi and recovered the stolen chain.

During questioning, Kesari allegedly confessed to his crime and also admitted to a similar theft in Mumbai's Dindoshi area. He is currently in police custody.