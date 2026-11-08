Punjab Government To Offer Free Civil Services Coaching To 1,000 College Students

The Punjab government will provide free online coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services and Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examinations to 1,000 college students. The initiative is aimed at helping students prepare for civil services examinations without spending money on expensive coaching programmes or travelling to big cities.

According to PTI, an official statement, 750 students from government colleges and 250 from private colleges will be selected for the programme. Education Minister Harjot Bains is leading the initiative.

The scheme is expected to benefit students from rural areas and smaller towns, particularly those who cannot afford private coaching.

Punjab Government's Free UPSC Coaching: What Chief Minister Said

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that financial difficulties and a student's location should not become obstacles to their career goals.

"Every young person in Punjab carries a dream, and no dream should be held back because a family cannot afford coaching or a student lives far from a coaching centre. We want the children of Punjab to dream without limits and know that their government stands with them," Mann said.

He added that the Punjab Sikhiya Kranti was not just about improving classrooms but also about creating better opportunities for students.

Live Classes, Study Material And Interview Guidance

Selected students will receive support at different stages of their civil services preparation. The programme will include:

Live interactive classes and recorded lectures.

Study material and test series.

Answer-writing practice and evaluation.

Personalised mentorship and doubt-clearing sessions.

Interview preparation and guidance.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said students from villages and small towns would get access to structured preparation and guidance similar to what is available at major coaching centres.

He added that the government wants to ensure that a student's financial background does not limit their chances of entering the civil services.

1,000 College Students To Get Free Coaching

The programme will cover 1,000 selected students from government and private colleges across Punjab. Of these, 750 seats will be for government college students, while 250 will be reserved for students from private colleges.

The initiative is part of the state government's efforts to make civil services preparation more accessible and give students from different backgrounds an opportunity to pursue their ambitions.