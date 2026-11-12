UPSC ESE 2027 Calendar Released With Prelims, Mains Exam Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the exam timetable for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027. The preliminary examination will be held on January 31, 2027, in two shifts and the main examination is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2027.

The UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam will consist of two objective-type papers carrying a total of 500 marks.

Paper 1:

Paper 1 will cover General Studies and Engineering Aptitude. It will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and carry 200 marks.

Paper 2:

Paper 2 will test candidates' knowledge of their chosen engineering discipline. The examination will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm and carry 300 marks. Candidates can appear in one of four branches: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Those who qualify in the Preliminary Examination will move to the Main Examination. The final selection process includes three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.

Direct link to check UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2027

How to Download the UPSC ESE 2027 Timetable

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the exam schedule: