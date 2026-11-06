UPSC Civil Services Mains 2026 Result Declared: 2,526 Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Civil Services Mains Examination (CSE) 2026. A total of 2,526 candidates have qualified the Mains examination and will move to the next stage of the selection process which is the interview round. The UPSC CSE Main exam was conducted from August 21 to August 30, 2026 and candidates have been shortlisted for the potential appointment to the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Indian Police Services and Other Central services.

As per the official details, a total of 13,343 candidates appeared for the Mains examination after qualifying the preliminary round and only 2,526 applicants have been shortlisted for the next stage.

UPSC CSE 2026 Exam: DAF Submission

Those selected for the interview round will be required to submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF). The commission will open the DAF submission window on November 11, 2026 and the last date to fill out the form is November 25, 2026. For successful submission of the form, applicants will also be required to upload all necessary information and documents within the given timeframe.

Original Certificates Required for Verification

The commission has clarified that the selection of the candidates for the interview round is provisional. Candidates shortlisted are required to present their original documents for the verification of the information submitted during the application process.

The documents required to verify include age related certificate, educational qualification certificate, caste certificate, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and disability certificates.

Candidates claiming the reservation benefits or exemption are also required to provide proof that their certificates were issued by February 27, 2026.

The interview schedule will be announced later by the commission on its official website. The interview will be held at UPSC office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. The exam body has also stated that any request regarding the change of date and time of the interview will not be entertained.

UPC CSE 2026: Update Educational Qualification and Personal Details

Applicants who selected the status of 'appearing' at the time of preliminary application process are required to upload documents of having successfully passed the examination. Candidates must also update other information such as employment details, address, marital status, number of attempts etc. Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of the candidature.