UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026 Out, Lohitaksh Mahajan Tops; Direct Link Here

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check the roll numbers of qualified candidates is provided below.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I) was conducted on April 12, 2026, in three shifts. The English paper was held in the first shift, General Knowledge in the second shift, and Elementary Mathematics in the third shift.

The Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence conducted interviews for admission to the 162nd (DE) Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun; the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala; and the Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad, for the Pre-Flying Training Course. A total of 243 candidates have qualified.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026 Out: Check Name-Wise And Roll Number-Wise List Of Qualified Candidates

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026: Steps To Check

Candidates who appeared for the written examination and the SSB interview can check the final result by following these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026 link.

A PDF file containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will appear on the screen.

Search for your roll number in the list.

Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates seeking information or clarification regarding the examination can visit the UPSC Facilitation Counter on the Commission's campus on working days between 10am and 5:30pm.

They can also contact the Candidate's Helpdesk at 011-24041001 or 011-40303444 between 9am and 8pm on all days.

The examination was conducted to fill a total of 451 vacancies. The application process began on December 11, 2025, and concluded on December 30, 2025.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website.