National Defence Academy, Combined Defence Services Exam Final Result 2025 Out

- The UPSC announced NDA and CDS II Final Results 2025 on its official website
- Top three NDA & NA II candidates are Parth Kumar Tiwari, Ishaan Pachauri, and Ishaan Singh
- CDS II top candidates include Samar Islam Laskar and Jasnoor Singh among others
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the NDA and CDS II Final Results 2025 for candidates who appeared in the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II. Candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
Direct link for UPSC NDA & NA II Result 2025
Direct link for UPSC CDS II Result 2025
According to the merit list, the top three candidates in the NDA & NA II Final Result 2025 are:
- Parth Kumar Tiwari
- Ishaan Pachauri
- Ishaan Singh
The final results have been prepared based on candidates' performance in the written examination and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.
As per the merit list, the top candidates in CDS II are as follows:
Indian Military Academy (IMA):
- Samar Islam Laskar
- Karale Ritesh Shivanand
- Aman Kumar
Indian Naval Academy (INA):
- Jasnoor Singh
- Anish Venkatesh Shastry
- Vaibhav Walyat
Air Force Academy (AFA):
- Jasnoor Singh
- Alok Singh
- Chakshu
How to Check UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results:
1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on the link for "UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025" available on the homepage.
3. A PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.
4. Download the PDF and keep a printed copy for future reference.