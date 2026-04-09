National Defence Academy, Combined Defence Services Exam Final Result 2025 Out

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the NDA and CDS II Final Results 2025 for candidates who appeared in the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II. Candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Direct link for UPSC NDA & NA II Result 2025

Direct link for UPSC CDS II Result 2025

According to the merit list, the top three candidates in the NDA & NA II Final Result 2025 are:

Parth Kumar Tiwari

Ishaan Pachauri

Ishaan Singh

The final results have been prepared based on candidates' performance in the written examination and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

As per the merit list, the top candidates in CDS II are as follows:

Indian Military Academy (IMA):

Samar Islam Laskar

Karale Ritesh Shivanand

Aman Kumar

Indian Naval Academy (INA):

Jasnoor Singh

Anish Venkatesh Shastry

Vaibhav Walyat

Air Force Academy (AFA):

Jasnoor Singh

Alok Singh

Chakshu

How to Check UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for "UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025" available on the homepage.

3. A PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

4. Download the PDF and keep a printed copy for future reference.