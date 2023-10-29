UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2023 Released, Check Steps To Download

CDS 1 Final Result 2023: A total of 235 candidates passed the UPSC CDS 1 written examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Defence Service (1) examination 2023. Candidates who appeared in the examination can access their UPSC CDS 1 result 2023 at upsc.gov.in. A total of 235 candidates have successfully passed the UPSC CDS 1 written examination and interview to gain admission to the 156th (DE) Course at the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. Among them, 156 individuals have been selected for the Indian Military Academy, while 57 and 22 have been chosen for the Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively.

The final number of qualified candidates is determined after the SSB test conducted by Army Headquarters, without considering the results of the medical examination in the preparation of the merit list. Therefore, the status of all these candidates is currently provisional, pending the verification of their date of birth and educational qualifications at Army Headquarters.

To access the UPSC CDS 1 final result 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click the 'UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023' link in the notifications.

Once on the next page, find your roll number and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates will find their marks posted on the official website after the final result of the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for the CDS 1 exam in 2023 is announced. Candidates are required to submit their original certificates as proof of their date of birth and educational qualifications, along with attested photocopies, to either the Army Headquarters, Naval Headquarters, or Air Headquarters, based on their initial preference.