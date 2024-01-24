UPSC CDS I 2023 Final Result Declared, 347 Candidates Qualified, Check Details

UPSC CDS I 2023 Final Result: Candidates' marks will be accessible on the official website for 30 days.

The final result of the Union Public Service Commission Combined Defence Services Examination (UPSC CDS I) 2023 has been declared. Those who took the examination can check their results by visiting the official website.

According to the official notice, a total of 347 candidates qualified for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for the 119th Short Service Commission Course (Men) and 33rd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, starting in April 2024.

Steps To Check UPSC CDS I 2023 Final Result:

Go to UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the link for UPSC CDS I 2023 final results

Access the newly opened PDF file, displaying roll numbers and names of candidates

Download the file and keep a printed copy for future reference



Within 15 days of the final results being announced, candidates' marks will be accessible on the UPSC website for 30 days.



Direct link to check UPSC CDS I 2023 final result

The number of vacancies for (I) 119th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 170, and for (II) 33 Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 17.

"The list for the 119th Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course includes individuals recommended earlier based on the same examination's results. These candidates received recommendations for admission to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, the Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala, and the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad for the Pre-Flying Training Course(s)," the official notice states.



"The results of the medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head quarter," it adds.

Prospective candidates can visit the UPSC website for additional information.