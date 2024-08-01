Advertisement

Combined Defence Services Exam 2024 Result Out, 8,373 Students Selected For Interview

UPSC CDS I Result 2024: Individuals who clear the written exam and have their first preference as the Army (IMA/OTA) must register on the recruiting directorate's website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Combined Defence Services Exam 2024 Result Out, 8,373 Students Selected For Interview
UPSC CDS I Result 2024: The interview will be conducted by Service Selection Board, Ministry of Defence.
UPSC Declares CDS 1 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) (I) 2024 written exam results. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official website. The examination was held on April 21.

A total of 8,373 students have qualified for the interview round for enrollment in the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 158th (DE) course; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course; Officers Training Academy, Chennai 121st SSC (Men) (Non-Technical) (UPSC) course; and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 35th SSC (Women) (Non-Technical) (UPSC) course.

The interview for UPSC CDS I will be organised by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS I Result 2024: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
  • Select the notification link titled 'UPSC CDS I Result 2024.'
  • Find your roll number and name, and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who pass the written exam and have their first preference as the Army (IMA/OTA) must register on the recruiting directorate's website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, to receive SSB interview call-up information.

Those already registered should not register again. If there is a change of address, candidates should promptly inform the respective Army, Naval, or Air Headquarters directly.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC CDS I Result 2024, UPSC CDS I Result, Union Public Service Commission
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
CAT 2024: Registration Begins For Common Admission Test, Check Eligibility
Combined Defence Services Exam 2024 Result Out, 8,373 Students Selected For Interview
UGC Directs Institutions To Enhance Outreach Of Academic Bank Of Credit
Next Article
UGC Directs Institutions To Enhance Outreach Of Academic Bank Of Credit
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;