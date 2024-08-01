Combined Defence Services Exam 2024 Result Out, 8,373 Students Selected For Interview

UPSC Declares CDS 1 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) (I) 2024 written exam results. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) (I) 2024 written exam results. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official website . The examination was held on April 21.

A total of 8,373 students have qualified for the interview round for enrollment in the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 158th (DE) course; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course; Officers Training Academy, Chennai 121st SSC (Men) (Non-Technical) (UPSC) course; and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 35th SSC (Women) (Non-Technical) (UPSC) course.

The interview for UPSC CDS I will be organised by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS I Result 2024: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Select the notification link titled 'UPSC CDS I Result 2024.'

Find your roll number and name, and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who pass the written exam and have their first preference as the Army (IMA/OTA) must register on the recruiting directorate's website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, to receive SSB interview call-up information.

Those already registered should not register again. If there is a change of address, candidates should promptly inform the respective Army, Naval, or Air Headquarters directly.