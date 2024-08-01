Combined Defence Services Exam 2024 Result Out, 8,373 Students Selected For Interview

A total of 8,373 students have qualified for the interview round for enrollment in the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 158th (DE) course; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course; Officers Training Academy, Chennai 121st SSC (Men) (Non-Technical) (UPSC) course; and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 35th SSC (Women) (Non-Technical) (UPSC) course.
The interview for UPSC CDS I will be organised by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.
UPSC CDS I Result 2024: Steps to Download
- Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
- Select the notification link titled 'UPSC CDS I Result 2024.'
- Find your roll number and name, and save the PDF for future reference.
Candidates who pass the written exam and have their first preference as the Army (IMA/OTA) must register on the recruiting directorate's website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, to receive SSB interview call-up information.
Those already registered should not register again. If there is a change of address, candidates should promptly inform the respective Army, Naval, or Air Headquarters directly.