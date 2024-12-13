Over 1,300 Posts Vacant In IAS, 586 In IPS: Centre Shares Details In Rajya Sabha

The country has currently over one thousand vacant posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and more than 500 unoccupied for Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. As per the information shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday, "As on January 1, 2024, of the total sanctioned strength of 6,858 IAS, there were 5,542 officers in-position and 4,469 IPS officers working against their sanctioned strength of 5,055."



The minister shared the information in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.



"Of the 1,316 vacant posts of IAS, 794 were meant for direct recruit and 522 were promotion posts. Of the 586 vacant IPS posts, 209 were for direct recruit and 377 were promotion posts," he said.



"There are 2,151 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in-position against their sanctioned strength of 3,193, of the 1,042 vacant IFS posts, 503 were for direct recruit and 539 promotion posts," he added.

Sharing details about the appointments made to IAS, IPS and IFS from General, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) during the last five years, he added, "During the 2022 civil services examination (CSE) year, 75 General, 45 OBC, 29 SC and 13 ST appointments were made in the IAS. Similarly, 83 General, 53 OBC, 31 SC and 13 ST were appointed in the IPS during the same period. A total of 43 General, 51 OBC, 22 SC and 11 ST appointments were made in the IFS during CSE 2024."



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination annually to screen eligible candidates for IAS, IPS and IFS officers in the country.

