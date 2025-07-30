Video: IAS Officer Does Sit-Ups On First Day In UP Over Lack Of Cleanliness

A video of a trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer holding his ears and doing sit-ups among a group of people has gone viral, sparking discussions. The video is from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, and the IAS officer has been identified as Rinku Singh, who did sit-ups on the first day of his posting as Sub-Divisional Magistrate over a lack of cleanliness in the tehsil.

On Tuesday, when Rinku Singh arrived as the new Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Powayan tehsil of Shahjahanpur, he took a round of the town and spotted people urinating in the open, right next to a public toilet. He made the offenders do sit-ups in public to set an example.

A lawyer told him that he is a Brahmin and cannot go inside a dirty public toilet. Therefore, he chooses to urinate in public.

Earlier in the day, he also found the parents of some school students loitering around with their young children.

"It felt that primary school students were missing out on education because of their parents. To educate parents on the importance of education and discourage such behaviour, ensuring kids go to school, I made parents do sit-ups," said Mr Singh.

Later, when Mr Singh went to meet protesting advocates, they refused to speak with him. Instead, the advocates questioned the IAS about the sit-ups.

"I explained that the act was meant to prevent repeat offences. They then pointed out that the tehsil premises were also dirty, the toilets were filthy, and stray animals roam around. They asked if I would do sit-ups for that, too? I said yes. Since it was my mistake, I accepted it and did sit-ups," Mr Singh said.

In a viral video, Mr Singh can be seen standing between a group of protesting advocates. After trying to have a dialogue with the lawyers, Mr Singh does five sit-ups in public.

The SDM added, "The tehsildar told me that the place was even more filthy until 10 days ago. He recently got the place largely cleaned. Even after this, if the problem remains, it is our mistake, and I accept it. I have asked people to point out our mistakes so that we can rectify them," he added.

(With inputs from Rohit Pandey)