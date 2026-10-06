UTET Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Objection Window Details

UTET 2026 Answer Key: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 provisional answer key. Applicants who appeared for the UTET exam 1 and 2 can now download the answer key from the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. With the help of the answer key applicants can calculate their estimated score.

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so online till October 15, 2026. Objections received after the deadline or through any offline mode will not be accepted. Once all objections have been examined, UBSE will release the final answer key, which will afterwards be used to prepare the UTET Result 2026.

To submit the objection, candidates are required to log in using their registration ID and password on the official portal, ukutet.com and upload the valid evidence supporting the objections.

UTET 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Submit Objections

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to raise challenge against the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ukutet.com

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the objection tracker link.

Step 3: Once clicked upon the link enter the required credentials suUTETch as registration ID and password.

Step 4: Choose the question number and paper set to challenge.

Step 5: Upload proof to support the claim.

Step 6: Lastly submit the objection.

The UTET Paper 1 and 2 was conducted on September 29, 2026 to determine the eligibility of applicants seeking recruitment as teachers for classes 1 to 8.

UTET Provisional Answer Key 2026: What's Next

Once candidates have submitted the objections, the UBSE subject experts will review each and every challenge raised by the applicants. Following the review the exam conducting body will release the final answer key, which cannot be challenged. The UTET result and qualifying status will be based on the final answer key.