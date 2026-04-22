Uttarakhand Board Results 2026 Expected On April 25, Check Official Websites, Direct Link

UBSE UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dehradun, is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2026 on April 25. Once declared, students will be able to check their results at ndtv.com/education/results.

The results will also be available on the official UBSE website, ubse.uk.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker. Students can download their marksheets using required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number. The result links for both secondary and senior secondary examinations will be activated at 10 am.

The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 21 to March 20, while practical exams were held between January 16 and February 15. All examinations were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

This year, a total of 2,15,252 candidates appeared for the examinations, including 1,12,266 students in Class 10 and 1,02,986 in Class 12.

Last year, 90.77 per cent of students passed the Class 10 examination, while 88.20 per cent cleared the Class 12 examination.

What Details Will the Marksheet Contain?

The online marksheet will include subject-wise marks, students' personal details, name, roll number, and roll code. It will be provisional in nature. Students will be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools after they are dispatched by the board.

Last year, the UBSE conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, and the results were declared on April 19.