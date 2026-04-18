Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Likely In Last Week Of April, Check Details

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 Soon: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results for 2026 within days. Media reports suggest that the announcement may be made before the end of April. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards on ndtv.com/education/results, the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in, and DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.



This year, a total of 2,15,252 candidates appeared for the examinations, including 1,12,266 students in Class 10 and 1,02,986 in Class 12. The UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 21 to March 20, while practical exams were held between January 16 and February 15. All examinations were held in a single shift from 10 am to 1pm.

The evaluation of answer sheets has been completed, and all copies have reached the board headquarters. Data entry and verification are currently in the final stages, and the board may announce the exact date of result declaration soon.

As the result declaration nears, students are advised to keep their credentials ready to access their results immediately after the announcement.

Past Performance

Last year, 90.77 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 examination, with Jatin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan jointly securing the top rank. In Class 12, the pass percentage stood at 88.20 per cent, with Anushka Rana emerging as the topper.

In 2025, the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were held from February 21 to March 11, and the results were declared on April 19.