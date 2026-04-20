When Will Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12th Results Be Declared? A Look At Past Five Years' Trends

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 and 12 results soon. Once declared, candidates can check by visiting the official website.

The result is expected to be announced in April as per the last two years' trends. In 2025, the UBSE announced the results on April 19 and in 2024, April 30. Earlier than that, the board used to announce results in May, June and July. Gradually, every year the result months keep changing.

2025: April 19

April 19 2024: April 30

April 30 2023: May 25

May 25 2022: June 6

June 6 2021: July 31

Students can download their mark sheets by entering the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, application number, or registration number on the official result portals.

Steps to download results:

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE).

On the homepage, click on the link for "Class 10 Result 2026" or "Class 12 Result 2026."

Enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, or registration number.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Notably, Class 10 exams were scheduled from February 23 to March 20 and February 21 to March 20 for Class 12.