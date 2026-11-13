UTET Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download Scorecard, Final Answer key Details

UTET 2026 Result: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2026 result for paper 1 and 2. Applicants who appeared for the examination can now download their UTET scorecard 2026 from the official website, ukutet.com using the login credentials such as registration number, password and security captcha code.

The UTET 2026 result link will remain active on the portal till November 25, 2026 as per the notice. Along with the result, the exam-conducting body has also published the final answer key for both papers.

Applicants can access the UTET 2026 final answer key from the portal under the departmental exam/UTET section. The final answer key is released after reviewing all the objections and it cannot be challenged. The provisional answer key was released on October 5, 2026.

Click here to download result directly

How to Download UTET 2026 Scorecard?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the UTET 2026 scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in or ukutet.com.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, navigate to the 'Departmental Exam/UTET' section.

Step 3: Click on theUTET 2026 result link.

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon, enter registration number or password.

Step 5: Submit the details to access the result.

Step 6: The UTET 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and save it for future reference.

The UTET exam was conducted on September 27, 2026 for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary and upper primary levels.