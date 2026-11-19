The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation after an audio clip threatening actor Saif Ali Khan went viral on social media, officials familiar with the matter said today. The police are checking whether the recording was genuinely issued by Zeeshan Akhtar, an accused who is on the run following the October 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, or fabricated by an impersonator.

The threatening message was reportedly circulated in the name of the Rohit Godara gang, a crime syndicate operating across north India, with the speaker claiming to be Akhtar.

Akhtar has been missing since Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra in October 2024. Initially identified by investigators as a handler linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Akhtar later surfaced in unverified social media videos claiming he had fled abroad and aligned himself with the Rohit Godara faction.

According to initial inputs, the warning to Khan was made in connection with a recent controversy involving his wife, Kareena Kapoor.

"Mumbai Police are investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually sent by Zeeshan Akhtar or by someone impersonating him," a senior police officer who has over a decade of experience handling organised crime and cyber-extortion cases in Mumbai, told NDTV.

Forensic and cyber-crime teams are analysing the acoustic markers of the voice note against known samples. There has been a rise in AI-generated hoax calls targeting prominent members of the film industry.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Crime Branch tracked down and arrested 30-year-old IIT graduate Vaibhav Mishra, who worked as a techie in Bengaluru, for allegedly sending similar threatening audio clips to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.

During interrogation, investigators found that Mishra allegedly used AI voice-cloning software and fake social media accounts to impersonate operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including using aliases such as "Harry Boxer" and "Anil Pandit", to demand Rs 5 crore from Kapoor and crores in extortion from Khurrana.

"Mishra allegedly used artificial intelligence to issue threats and had no links to any gang," Mumbai Police sources said, adding the engineer sent messages to over 50 celebrities following recent high-profile security incidents in Mumbai.

The latest audio targeting Khan adds to a series of security scares involving north Indian gangs and Bollywood personalities. These include the recent firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff's house in Juhu and heightened security measures for actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently installed a protective glass enclosure at his Mumbai home due to security concerns.

Khan himself had survived a stabbing attack inside his Bandra house earlier, while shots have previously been fired outside the houses of actor Salman Khan in Bandra and filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Juhu.

In August, former MLA Zeeshan Siddique had also filed a police complaint after receiving a voice note from a Portugal-based number, in which a caller identifying himself as Akhtar threatened him on behalf of the Godara gang.