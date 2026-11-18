UPSC Preparation: When a student from a government school dreams of becoming an IPS officer, they face numerous challenges. However, with a clear goal, a passion for hard work, and self-belief, one can reach their destination. The story of DCP Kushal Pal Singh, currently serving in Delhi's Dwarka district, is a testament to this. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, IPS Singh shared the secret to his success.

From Government School To MBA

DCP Kushal Pal Singh is a native of Delhi. Singh told NDTV that he began his early education at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school, where he studied up to the fifth grade. He then completed his schooling up to the Class 12 in a Delhi government school. He pursued his graduation in Humanities at Rajdhani College, Rajouri Garden, and later earned an MBA degree.

Singh mentioned that his family also has deep ties to the police force; his father served as a Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police, and his brother also served as a Sub-Inspector in the same force. His mother is a homemaker, he added.

Decision To Prepare For UPSC Amidst Job, Marriage, And Family Responsibilities

His journey toward becoming an IPS officer did not begin immediately after college, Singh noted. Before starting his UPSC preparations, he worked at a Central Government Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). During this period, he got married and started a family. Balancing his job and family responsibilities, he began to think seriously about his future.

He realised that through the civil services, he could connect directly with the public, gain a better understanding of their problems, and play a more effective role in resolving them. This realisation motivated him to begin his UPSC preparations.

Self-Study Over Coaching

Kushal Pal Singh prepared for the UPSC primarily through self-study, receiving information about the examination from a friend who was also preparing for the exam.

Following this, he visited Mukherjee Nagar and Rajendra Nagar to collect notes and books from various coaching institutes. He studied regularly at home and also enrolled in test series through distance learning.

His preparation strategy was clear: gather the necessary study material, study it in an organised manner, and practice consistently. He demonstrated that with the right direction and discipline, it is possible to prepare for the UPSC even with a full-time job.

3 Attempts To The Dream Of IPS

Singh told NDTV that he made a total of three attempts at the UPSC examination. In his very first attempt, he was selected for the DANICS service, where he worked for about two years. However, since his goal was to become an IPS officer, he continued his efforts.

Although he did not succeed in his second attempt, he did not give up. In his third attempt, he was selected for the IPS. With this success, he secured the position he had always dreamed of.

Interview Round Tests Decision-Making Ability

Speaking to NDTV, he recalled his UPSC interview experience, noting that he had participated in free mock interviews at the 'Sankalp Sansthan' institute. The training he received from the instructors there proved to be highly beneficial.

According to him, the UPSC interview does not merely test bookish knowledge, as that has already been assessed during the Preliminary and Main examinations. Instead, the interview board seeks to gauge a candidate's level of self-confidence, their approach to understanding problems, and their ability to make decisions under challenging circumstances.

12 Years Of Police Service: From Arunachal To Delhi

Since becoming an IPS officer, Kushal Pal Singh has held various responsibilities within the police force for approximately 12 years. Following his training at the National Police Academy (NPA) in Hyderabad, his first posting was as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Gandhi Nagar area of ​​Delhi.

He was subsequently transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, where he served for about four and a half years, including tenures as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Siang and Lower Siang districts. His work and dedication in Arunachal Pradesh earned him praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Upon his departure for Delhi, the Chief Minister shared a message on social media, expressing well wishes and noting that his time serving the state was a memorable experience. He also thanked him for his dedication and commitment to the people.

After returning to Delhi, he served as Additional DCP for the Shahdara and South-West districts. He later took on responsibilities as DCP (Traffic - Southern Range), DCP (Metro), and DCP (Railways). Currently, he is serving as the DCP for the Dwarka district.

The 24/7 Role Of A DCP: New Challenges Every Day

When asked about the scope of a district DCP's responsibilities, Singh explained that his day typically begins between 6 am and 6:30 am. He receives updates from the control room regarding significant incidents and VIP movements that occurred over the previous 24 hours. This is followed by discussions based on reports submitted by the ACPs. Reviews are conducted with senior officers, and preparations for law and order for the coming days are put in place.

According to Singh, a police job is not limited to an eight or 12-hour shift; officers remain available to serve the public 24 hours a day. Throughout the day, they are responsible for managing VIP movements, security arrangements, law and order, crime prevention, and the investigation of crimes, alongside attending numerous meetings.

Message For The Youth, Aspirants

Singh's message to young people preparing for the UPSC is to first define a clear goal for their lives. One should decide as early as during their undergraduate studies that they intend to pursue a career in the civil services. Once the goal is clear, the direction for preparation becomes defined as well.

He advised aspirants to focus on selecting the right study material rather than immediately investing in expensive coaching classes or purchasing a large number of books. Alongside their graduation studies, they should keep up with current affairs, engage with magazines and books relevant to competitive examinations, and cultivate a habit of regular reading.

While it is fine to utilise social media and online resources, one should not drift away from books, he said.

Singh further asserted that UPSC aspirants should not be discouraged by failure; shortcomings can be addressed to reach their goal.

According to Kushal Pal Singh, the margin between success and failure in an examination like the UPSC can often be extremely narrow. It is possible for one candidate to score 70 per cent, while another finishes at 69.9 per cent. In such situations, rather than becoming disheartened and abandoning their preparation, candidates should identify where they fell short and determine how to rectify it.

Backup Plan

Offering further crucial advice, he noted that the number of seats in the UPSC is limited. Therefore, while aiming for the civil services, one should also have a backup plan. Depending on their aptitude and interests, students might also consider preparing for state civil services, SSC, Bank PO, or other competitive examinations.

The essence of Kushal Pal Singh's journey is that dreaming alone is not enough for success; consistent hard work is required. Despite having studied in a government school, balancing preparation with a job, managing family responsibilities, and facing failure twice, he never abandoned his goal. His message to the youth is clear: "Once you have set your goal, pursue it with complete honesty, commitment, and hard work."

(With inputs from Harshit)