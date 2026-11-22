DRDO 2026 Internship: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced an internship for its ACEM centre. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for a six-month period, totalling it to Rs 30,000. The application window is now open for the interested candidates. The last date to apply for the internship is December 11, 2026.

Candidates can visit the official website, drdo.gov.in, and fill out the application form. During this six-month internship, candidates will work towards creating new technologies, testing them, working on rocket motors, and more.

DRDO Paid Internship 2026: Branch-Wise Internship Seats

Check the branch-wise vacancies below:

Chemical Engineering: 1

Mechanical, Armament Engineering, Defence Technology, Production Engineering: 1

AI & ML/Data Science/Systems Engineering: 1

Chemistry: 2

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Check Eligibility for DRDO Paid Internship

Postgraduate students studying in the first or second year and pursuing MSc/MTech full-time courses can apply for the internship.

To apply for this internships candidates must be less than 28 years of age.

Candidates must be pursuing a full-time engineering degree from a recognised university. If pursuing a graduate degree, they must be in their 7th or 8th semester.

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No exam will be conducted for the internship selection; candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks. The organisation may conduct an interview or online interaction.