MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the academic year 2027. A total of 25 recruitment examination dates have been announced across the various state government departments. According to the official schedule, the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary examination will be held on January 24, 2027. The commission has also scheduled a second State Service Preliminary Examination, marked as a special examination, which will be conducted on May 2, 2027.
The State Service examination was announced to be conducted twice a year from 2027, under its 'Year of 'youth' initiative. With the early release of the exam calendar, candidates can plan their preparation accordingly and along with it the government is also dedicated to conduct the recruitment examination on time and in a fair manner.
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027: Check Key Dates
Check the dates for the different recruitment examinations in the table below:
|Exam Name
|Exam Date
|State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination
|January 24, 2027
|State Engineering Service Examination
|February 14, 2027
|State Eligibility Test (SET)
|March 7, 2027
|Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination
|April 18, 2027
|Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Examination
|April 18, 2027
|Deputy Director, Principal Grade-2, Assistant Director (Technical) Examination
|April 18, 2027
|State Forest Service Main Examination
|April 25, 2027
|State Service Preliminary Examination (Special)
|May 2, 2027
|State Service Main Examination
|May 10 to May 15, 2027
|Assistant Registrar Examination
|May 30, 2027
|Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy Medical Officer Examinations
|June 27, 2027
|Assistant Professor Examination (various subjects)
|July 4, 2027
|Sports Officer Examination
|July 4, 2027
|Librarian Examination
|July 4, 2027
|Assistant Manager Examination
|July 25, 2027
|Mining Inspector Examination
|July 25, 2027
|Food Safety Officer Examination
|August 1, 2027
|State Service Main Examination (Special)
|August 9 to 14, 2027
|Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Examinations
|September 26, 2027
|ExaminationTaxation Assistant Examination
|September 26, 2027
|Lecturer (Polytechnic College) Examination
|October 17, 2027
Candidates must note that the released examination calendar is tentative in nature and the exam notification will be issued only after receiving the order from the government department.