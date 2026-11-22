MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for the academic year 2027. A total of 25 recruitment examination dates have been announced across the various state government departments. According to the official schedule, the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary examination will be held on January 24, 2027. The commission has also scheduled a second State Service Preliminary Examination, marked as a special examination, which will be conducted on May 2, 2027.

The State Service examination was announced to be conducted twice a year from 2027, under its 'Year of 'youth' initiative. With the early release of the exam calendar, candidates can plan their preparation accordingly and along with it the government is also dedicated to conduct the recruitment examination on time and in a fair manner.

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027: Check Key Dates

Check the dates for the different recruitment examinations in the table below:

Exam Name Exam Date State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination January 24, 2027 State Engineering Service Examination February 14, 2027 State Eligibility Test (SET) March 7, 2027 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Examination April 18, 2027 Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer Examination April 18, 2027 Deputy Director, Principal Grade-2, Assistant Director (Technical) Examination April 18, 2027 State Forest Service Main Examination April 25, 2027 State Service Preliminary Examination (Special) May 2, 2027 State Service Main Examination May 10 to May 15, 2027 Assistant Registrar Examination May 30, 2027 Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy Medical Officer Examinations June 27, 2027 Assistant Professor Examination (various subjects) July 4, 2027 Sports Officer Examination July 4, 2027 Librarian Examination July 4, 2027 Assistant Manager Examination July 25, 2027 Mining Inspector Examination July 25, 2027 Food Safety Officer Examination August 1, 2027 State Service Main Examination (Special) August 9 to 14, 2027 Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Examinations September 26, 2027 ExaminationTaxation Assistant Examination September 26, 2027 Lecturer (Polytechnic College) Examination October 17, 2027

Candidates must note that the released examination calendar is tentative in nature and the exam notification will be issued only after receiving the order from the government department.