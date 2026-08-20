Cleared Madhya Pradesh Civil Services After Failing 40 Exams, 50% In Class 12

Manoj Pal, a resident of Khapariya village in the Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, appeared for competitive examinations consistently for about 12 years. He tried his luck in nearly 40 exams but was not successful for a very long time. Eventually, he was selected for the post of Assistant Director (Finance) in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission's State Service Examination 2024. Manoj's success is the result of years of struggle, financial hardships, and maintaining self-belief amidst continuous setbacks.

Scored Only 50% Marks In Class 12

Manoj received his early education in his village. He completed his schooling up to Class 12 locally, passing with approximately 50 per cent marks. Coming from a family with limited resources, continuing his higher education was not easy for him. Despite this, he did not give up; he moved to Narmadapuram to pursue college studies. Alongside his studies, he earned money to meet his needs by tutoring children while simultaneously preparing for competitive exams, Pal told NDTV.

Income Through Manual Labour During COVID

The most difficult phase of Manoj's struggle came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to NDTV, he mentioned that the pandemic disrupted work and sources of income, depleting whatever savings he had. His financial situation became so dire that continuing his exam preparation seemed nearly impossible, he added. During this time, Manoj returned to his village and worked as a laborer to raise funds. Later, he moved to Indore to begin his preparation for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission exams. There, too, he tutored children and worked at a coaching centre to cover his educational expenses.

40 Failed Attempts

Throughout his journey, Manoj participated in approximately 40 competitive examinations. He stated that these included various recruitment exams, including those for police constable, forest guard, 'Patwari' (revenue official), auditor, and administrator.

Additionally, he attempted exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), such as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), and Combined Graduate Level (CGL). He also tried his luck in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams, including the State Services, Registrar, and Assistant Professor recruitments. Manoj told NDTV that while he advanced to the later stages in many of these exams, he failed to secure final selection.

9 Attempts: 9 Prelims, 8 Mains, 7 Interviews

Speaking with NDTV, Manoj highlighted that he made nine attempts at the MPPSC exam. Across these nine attempts, he successfully cleared the preliminary examination every single time. He passed the main examination eight times, reaching the interview stage, and appeared for the interview seven times. Despite this, he did not secure final selection.

Even though the results did not go his way repeatedly, Manoj persisted with his preparation. Finally, he was selected in the State Services Exam 2024.

Family Responsibilities, Societal Pressure

Manoj comes from a lower-middle-class farming family. He told us that while his family fully supported his preparation, their anxiety grew as he remained unemployed for a long period. Manoj explained that his family was concerned about his advancing age and the need to arrange his sisters' marriages; they felt he should start earning an income.

Manoj expressed that he belongs to the 'Gadariya' (shepherd) community, and people around him did not have high expectations of him.

Preparation Strategy, Journey

Manoj focussed on six to eight hours of study, mock tests, and self-analysis. His preparation strategy was highly disciplined. He told us that he woke up at 6 am and headed to the library. He returned during the day to cook and eat his meals before going back to the library.

After studying there until midnight or 1 am, he went to teach students at the coaching centre in the morning. He studied for approximately 6 to 8 hours daily. During his preparation, he took numerous mock tests, analysed his mistakes, and discussed topics with friends. He devised his exam strategy based on past years' question papers.

'God's Justice May Be Delayed, But It Is Never Denied'

The news of his final selection was an emotional moment for the family. Speaking to NDTV, Manoj mentioned that his family always had faith in his hard work. Their initial reaction to his success was, "God's justice may be delayed, but it is never denied; since he worked hard, success was inevitable." Manoj attributed his success to his parents' blessings, his family's support, and the "grace of Mother Narmada."

'If You Want To Change Your Circumstances, Work Hard With All Your Might'

Upon being asked his final message to aspirants who become disheartened by repeated failures, Manoj stated that if a person has decided to change their circumstances, they must work hard with their full strength. One must identify one's strengths and weaknesses and continuously strive for self-improvement, he said. He asserted that having self-belief despite setbacks is essential.