Lost Father In Class 7, Studied 8 Hours Daily: Telangana Engineer Secures NHAI Job

Losing his father while he was still in Class 7 could have changed the course of Boddu Sandeep Yadav's life. Instead, the 24-year-old engineer from Ellapuram village in Palakeedu mandal has overcome personal and financial challenges to secure a position with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Sandeep secured 46th rank in Civil Engineering in the recruitment process based on GATE scores and has been appointed as Deputy Manager (Technical) in NHAI's Chittoor division. He has since taken charge of his new responsibilities.

Sandeep lost his father, Venkateswarlu Yadav, when he was in Class 7. His mother, Dhanalakshmi, and grandparents, Lingayya and Sayamma, supported the family during the difficult years. Coming from an agricultural background, they worked on their five-acre farm while ensuring that Sandeep and his younger sister, Sushma, continued their education.

Sandeep completed his schooling in Miryalaguda before pursuing engineering at IIT Madhya Pradesh. He wants to join the Indian Engineering Services (IES). He later enrolled in an 18-month intensive coaching programme at ACE Academy in Hyderabad.

His preparation required discipline and consistency. Sandeep studied for nearly eight hours every day while balancing the pressure of competitive examinations and personal challenges.

The NHAI appointment is more than just a government job for Sandeep. He sees the achievement as a tribute to his mother and grandparents, who supported his education despite difficult circumstances.

Reflecting on his journey, Sandeep highlighted the importance of patience, responsibility, and consistent effort. According to him, hard work may not always bring immediate results, but staying committed to a goal can eventually open the way forward.

His journey from a village in Telangana to a technical leadership role at NHAI stands as an example of how determination and sustained effort can help overcome difficult circumstances.