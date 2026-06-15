Software Engineer, 27, Dies During Office Party At Telangana Farmhouse

A 27-year-old software engineer died under suspicious circumstances during a weekend get-together party at a farmhouse in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday.

The man who died has been identified as Gandla Ramu, a native of Mancherial district.

Ramu was working with a software company in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, and he, along with around 15 office colleagues and the team leader, had gathered at a farmhouse to celebrate the weekend. The group reportedly started the party on Saturday evening and continued their activities until late at night.

After midnight, Ramu was found unconscious in the swimming pool on the premises. His colleagues immediately shifted him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

On receiving information, Choutuppal police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination. During the initial investigation, police noticed certain injuries on the body of the deceased, raising suspicion over the circumstances that led to his death.

Police officials said no CCTV cameras were installed at the farmhouse, making it difficult to verify the sequence of events. Investigators are now questioning all the youths who attended the party to gather more details.

"We have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father. All angles are being examined, and the exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report is received," said Choutuppal Inspector N Manmadha Rao.

Since injuries were found on the body, police are conducting a detailed investigation. Statements of all those present at the party are being recorded.

As family members of the man who died have alleged murder based on the complaint filed by father G. Anjaiah, a murder case has been registered and further investigation is on. The police are awaiting forensic and postmortem reports to determine the exact cause of death.