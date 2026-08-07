Founder Recalls Hiring A Taxi Driver As His First Employee, Says The Risk Paid Off

A Hyderabad-based founder has shared how a taxi driver with no corporate experience went on to become one of the most valued executives at his company after being given a chance 10 years ago.

In a post on LinkedIn, Sravanth Gajula said he hired a Class 9 pass taxi driver as the company's first employee. He said the man had no English skills, no corporate experience and no resume that would have attracted a traditional hiring manager.

Gajula recalled that many people questioned his decision. However, he said he saw the taxi driver's hunger to succeed and his honesty. Because of that, he decided to take a chance on him, and the decision paid off.

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The founder said the company enrolled the employee in spoken English classes, gave him meaningful and impactful work, and treated him as someone who would grow because they genuinely believed in his potential. He added that the employee did not just grow but exceeded expectations.

According to Gajula, after 10 years, the former taxi driver now heads procurement at the company and handles pan-India responsibilities.

Reflecting on the journey, Gajula said people often talk about company culture, values and putting people first. He explained that in practice, it means hiring someone the world may have overlooked, investing in them before they are considered ready, and giving them a place at the table before watching them succeed.

He concluded by saying that this was the only job of a founder or leader. Gajula added that teams become what their leaders believe they can become and encouraged founders and leaders to believe in their people on a bigger level.