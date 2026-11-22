ASRB Recruitment 2026: Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has opened the application window for the Centralized Combined Examination 2026 to fill the Technician Assistant and Senior Technical Assistant Posts. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website, asrb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is December 17, 2026.

Once the registration process is over, the exam conducting body will open the application correction window from December 18 to 20, 2026. The combined preliminary CBT exam is scheduled to be held in February 2027. To be eligible for the exam, candidates require a relevant graduation degree in the concerned discipline from an Indian university.

Check the Vacancies Details

Technical Assistant: 1,254 posts

Senior Technical Assistant: 139 posts

ASRB Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the exam must check the category-wise registration fee in the table below:

Category For One Post For Two Post Unreserved category Rs 300 Rs 600 EWS and OBC category Rs 150 Rs 300

Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Women, Transgender and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying the application fee.

Examination Scheme

The selection process of the examination consists of two rounds: prelims and mains. The preliminary exam will comprise of 100 multiple-choice questions and each question carries one mark. The exam will consist of four sections such as General Knowledge, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and General Agriculture.

The mains exam will also consist of 100 multiple-choice questions and the exam is total for 300 marks. The exam will be conducted for one hour.

In case of incorrect answers there is also a negative mark provision; one mark will be deducted in both prelims and mains exam.