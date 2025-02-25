ASRB NET Notification 2025 Released, Check Details

ASRB NET 2025: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has issued the ASRB NET notification 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, asrb.org.in, once the registration window opens. It includes vacancies for Subject Matter Specialists (SMS), Agricultural Research Service (ARS), and Senior Technical Officers (STO).

ASRB NET 2025: Important Dates

Submission of online application form starts on: April 22, 2025

Last date and time for final submission of online application form after making online fee payment: May 21, 2025

Combined Computer-Based Test (CBT) for NET-2025 & Preliminary Examination for ARS/ SMS (T-6)/STO (T-6)-2025: September 2-4, 2025

Combined Mains (Descriptive) Examination for ARS/SMS (T-6)/ STO (T-6)-2025: December 7, 2025

The official notification reads: "Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination, such as qualification, discipline, age, category, etc. Their admission to the examination will be purely provisional. If, on verification at any later stage, it is found that they do not fulfill all eligibility conditions, their candidature will be cancelled/rejected, and the fee paid for the examination will be forfeited."

ASRB NET 2025: Check Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official ASRB website at asrb.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ASRB NET 2025 Application"

Step 3: Select the exam you wish to apply for and fill out the form

Step 4: Submit the application form and save it

Step 5: Take a hard copy of the application form for future reference