Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board Exam: Registration Closes Next Week

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has extended the registration deadline for the combined exam for National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) post till May 10. The exam is scheduled to be held between June 21 and June 27. The Board has not notified any changes in the exam date after extending the registration deadline.

NET is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities and other Agricultural Universities.

The ARS exam is held for the selection of Scientists.

STO examination will be held for selection to Senior Technical Officer post at ICAR headquarters and its research institutes.

Candidates with Master's degree are eligible for all the exams.

"The online examination will be conducted in the designated Centres/cities at single or multiple venues. The questions of the Examination will be available in bilingual form i.e. in Hindi and English medium. The applicants will have to indicate their medium of Examination in the online application form itself," the Board has said.

"In case of any discrepancy between English and Hindi versions of the Notification/ advertisement / information, the English version as available on the Website of the Board will be treated as final," it has added.

