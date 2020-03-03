Necessary steps for filling up agricultural scientist vacancies have been initiated: Ministry

Now, as the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board or ASRB has been restructured with the approval of Government of India, necessary steps for filling up agricultural scientist vacancies have already been initiated, the agriculture minister informed the Parliament today.

Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar also said the recruitment to all scientific posts in Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is done by the ASRB following a prescribed procedure, on the basis of specialized qualification prescribed for a particular scientific post, subject to availability of appropriately qualified candidates in the required areas of specialization.

"All Scientific posts in ICAR are filled through ASRB. Since the delinking of ASRB from ICAR was in process, the vacancies could not be filled. Now as the ASRB has been restructured with the approval of Government of India, necessary steps for filling up of the vacancies have already been initiated by the ASRB," Mr Tomar said.

"The recruitment of scientists is a continuous process as vacancies arise continuously due to retirements, resignations, selection to higher positions within ICAR, deputation, death etc.," he added.

The minister was responding to a question asked by Lok Sabha member DK Suresh regarding agricultural scientists posts lying vacant in the ICAR.

The minister also said sixty three (63) State Agricultural Universities (SAUs), three (3) Central Agricultural Universities (CAUs), four (4) ICAR-Deemed Universities and four (4) Central Universities with Agriculture Faculty produce thousands of Post-Graduates and Ph.D. holders every year.

