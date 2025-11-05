Advertisement

To download, candidates need to visit the official website- asrb.org.in and click on admit card PDF link.

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board Releases Admit Cards For 2025 Agriculture Exams
The ASRB examination is conducted to hire people for different jobs in agriculture and allied sectors.
  • ASRB released admit cards for NET, ARS, SMS-T6, and STO-T6 exams 2025 scheduled Nov 11-13
  • Exams recruit professionals for agriculture research, policy, and technical support roles in India
  • Candidates can download admit cards from the official ASRB website using the provided direct link
New Delhi:

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) operating under the Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE), has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialist (SMS-T6), and Senior Technical Officer (STO-T6) Examination-2025. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from 11 to 13 November 2025.

Notably, the ASRB examination is conducted to hire people for different jobs in agriculture and allied sectors. These roles play a role in shaping research output, the academic workforce and technical support in India's agriculture sector. Successful candidates contribute to agricultural advancements, policy development, and innovation.

How to download the ASRB admit card

Registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official ASRB portal.

1. A direct download link is available for ease of access.

2. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their hall ticket for future reference and ensure that all details mentioned are correct.

Exam Pattern and Selection Process

NET Exam:

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted as a single computer-based test (CBT) comprising 150 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark.

Candidates are given two hours to complete the test. There is a negative marking, where one-third of a mark is deducted for each incorrect response. The test assesses subject-specific knowledge at the master's degree level.

ARS, SMS, and STO Selection:

The selection for Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Subject Matter Specialist (SMS-T6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO-T6) posts follows a three-stage recruitment process. This process selects candidates with both knowledge and practical experience in order to strengthen India's agricultural research and innovation.

