KMAT 2026 Session 2 Exam Schedule Released: Check Registration Dates, Eligibility

KMAT Session 2 Exam 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) session 2 exam schedule 2026 on the official website, kmatindia.com. According to the schedule the KMAT registration window is currently open and candidates can apply for the session 2 exam by October 31, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a home-based online remote-proctored mode with a duration of two hours.

To be eligible for the exam candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree with a minimum duration of three years or a Master's degree from a recognized institution. The degree should be in fields of Commerce, Management, Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering/Technology, or an equivalent discipline.

Applicants belonging to the General category must have secured at least 50% marks in aggregate and candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, a minimum of 45% marks is required.

KMAT 2026 Session 2: Key Dates

Candidates can check the important KMAT session 2 dates below:

Last date to apply: October 31, 2026

Session 2 exam date: November 14, 2026

The MBA and MCA test will be conducted from 10am to 12pm.

KMAT Session 2 Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

To appear for the exam, candidates first need to complete the application process by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the KMAT application option.

Step 3: Once clicked, select the new registration

Step 4: Enter the personal details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee for the KMAT Session 2 exam is Rs 1,230 including GST for General and OBC candidates as well as SC, ST and PwD applicants. Candidates are required to pay their fees through credit card, debit card, UPI or net banking. No other payment method will be accepted.