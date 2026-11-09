KMAT 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: Check Expected Release date, Steps To Check

KMAT Sesion 2 Admit card 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) is expected to release the Karnataka Management Aptitude test (KMAT) admit card for the Session 2 exam anytime soon. However, the exam-conducting body has not announced the official date for the release of the hall ticket.

Only those who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket. Once issued the candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website, kmatindia.com. The hall ticket is a mandatory document that the candidates need to carry with them on the day of examination.

The Session 2 exam will be conducted on November 14, 2026 and will be held in a home-based, online remote-proctored mode for two hours from 10 am to 12 pm.

KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket once released.

Step 1: Go to the official website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the KMAT Session 2 admit card 2026 option at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Once clicked on the option, a login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now enter the credentials such as application number and date of birth in the designated space.

Step 5: Click on the 'submit' button.

Step 6: The KMAT Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for exam day.

The admit card will contain important details such as candidate's name, registration number, exam date, exam timing, exam date etc. Once applicants have downloaded their admit card they are advised to properly verify these details to make sure there are no discrepancies.