KMAT Result 2026 Releasing Soon: Know How To Download Scorecard, Next Exam Procedure

KMAT Result 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) is all set to release the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KAMT) 2026 result soon. However no official result date has been announced by the exam-conducting body as of now. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result via the official website, kmatindia.com, once released.

To check the result online candidates will be required to log in to the portal by entering their required details such as application number and date of birth. Those who will qualify for the session 1 exam will move to the next rounds of the examination process which is Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

The KMAT 2026 exam was conducted on September 20 for two hours. The MCA exam was held from 10am to 12pm, while the MBA exam was conducted from 2pm to 4pm.

KMAT Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

The result will be released in online mode on the official portal, candidates can follow the steps below to know how to download the scorecard once released.

Step 1: Go to the official KMAT website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link titled "KMAT Result 2026".

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, the login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 5: The KAMT 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take its printout for the future reference.

Once candidates have downloaded their scorecard they are advised to check each detail mentioned on it carefully.

KMAT 2026 Scorecard: Details to Check

The KAMT scorecard will contains list of details, candidates can check the details mentioned on the scorecard below:

Candidate's name

Application number

Candidate's photograph

KMAT score attained in each section

Total Score achieved

KMAT rank and Percentile

In case of any errors or discrepancies in the details, candidates must contact the higher authorities and get them rectified.