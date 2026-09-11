KMAT Mock Test 2026 Date Announced, Check Key Details Here

KMAT Mock Test 2026: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has announced the dates for the KMAT 2026 mock test on its official website, kmatindia.com. Only candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to take the mock test. Those who have not registered for the exam will not be eligible to take the practice test.

Candidates do not need to register separately to take the mock test, which is scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18, 2026. The mock test will help candidates assess how well they are prepared for the actual exam. Additionally, practising the mock test will help candidates understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, sectional weightage and other aspects of the examination.

The KMAT 2026 mock test will be conducted for 30 minutes, and candidates must log in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to avoid any last-minute hassle. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before starting the mock test to avoid any mistakes. The mock test must be completed in one sitting, and the use of materials such as calculators and external sources will not be permitted.

KMAT Mock Test 2026: Steps To Access

Candidates can follow the steps given below to take the KMAT practice test:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'KMAT Mock Test' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the KMAT login ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the 'Login' button. The mock test will appear on the screen.

The KMAT 2026 exam will be held on September 20 and will be of two hours. The MCA exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM, while the MBA exam will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.