KMAT 2024 Registration Deadline Extended, Check New Date

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association has extended the deadline for the Karnataka MAT 2024 registration process. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the association to check the complete details. As per the revised dates, the deadline for registering for KMAT 2024 is September 10, 2024. The registration process is entirely to be conducted in the online mode.

The admit cards will be released online. The dates for the release of the admit card and mock test will be announced later. KMAT 2024 will be held on September 22, 2024.

The exam is conducted for admission to MBA/MCA colleges in Bangalore and other parts of Karnataka, with a reasonable fee structure. This applies to both All India Candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates for admission to their flagship MBA/PGDM/MCA programs in 2024.

The All India examination is held in more than 10 cities across Bangalore, Karnataka, and the entire country. It is open to candidates from all regions of India and abroad.

KPPGCA believes in providing a level playing field for all test-takers. KMAT 2024 will be a home based online remote proctored test with a duration of 2 hours. The aim is to ensure a single testing session with the same difficulty level, eliminating any discrimination among candidates.

KPPGCA has opened KMAT exam registration to candidates from all over the country, regardless of their domicile state. This expansion allows candidates from across India to be considered for admission to MBA/MCA programmes in more than 189+ B-Schools located in Bangalore and the rest of Karnataka.

