KMAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon: Know Exam Date, Paper Pattern

KMAT 2026 Admit Card Soon: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) is expected to release the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 admit card by the third week of September 2026.

Once issued, applicants will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, kmatindia.com. The hall ticket is a mandatory document that candidates must carry with them on the day of the examination.

The KMAT 2026 exam will be conducted on September 20. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while the MBA exam will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

KMAT Admit Card 2026: How To Download?

Check the steps below to download the KMAT hall ticket once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Select the KMAT 2026 option at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The KMAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

KMAT 2026: Exam Pattern

The KMAT exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Logical Reasoning (LR). Each section will contain 40 questions. The exam will be designed to maintain a moderate level of difficulty.

Once the admit card is released, candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the concerned authorities and get them rectified.