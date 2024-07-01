Kerala KMAT 2024 Answer Key Released For MBA Session 2

Kerala KMAT 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has issued the KMAT Kerala answer key 2024 for Session 2. Candidates who took the KMAT Kerala entrance exam can check the provisional answer key by visiting the official website of CEE, cee.kerala.gov.in. The answer key is available in PDF form and consists of the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam.

KMAT 2024: Steps to Download Answer Key

Visit the official website of CEE, ceekerala.gov.in.

Click on "MBA: KMAT 2024" on the homepage.

Click the tab "Answer Key".

Click on the KMAT Kerala 2024 provisional answer key link on the new page that opens.

The answer key of KMAT Kerala 2024 will appear.

Download and save the PDF to check your score.

KMAT 2024: Exam Pattern

KMAT was conducted online in Computer-based Test Mode (CBT) with a total of 720 marks. The exam duration was 180 minutes with a total of 180 questions. There were 4 sections in the exam.

The official notification reads: "Candidates can submit complaints, if any, regarding the Answer Keys through the Candidate Portal. By selecting the 'Answer Key Challenge' menu in the Candidate Portal, candidates can enter the details regarding the complaints about the answer key. A fee of Rs. 100/- per question shall be paid online, and no complaint will be entertained without the requisite fee. Account details to which the refund is initiated, if eligible, shall have to be furnished by the applicant. The facility for registering answer key complaints will be made available on the website till 05.07.2024, 2 PM."