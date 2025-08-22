Never Stop BP Medication On Your Own; It May Harm Your Brain Heart And Kidneys, Warns Expert

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is often called a “silent killer.” That is because it rarely shows obvious symptoms, yet quietly damages vital organs like the brain, heart and kidneys. Millions of people live with high BP, and the biggest mistake many make is treating it casually. Skipping a pill here and there, or suddenly stopping medication because they “feel fine,” may seem harmless – but it can be extremely risky.

On Tuesday, wellness expert Luke Coutinho shared an important reminder on Instagram about high blood pressure. His message was simple: never stop or adjust blood pressure medication on your own. The consequences may not show immediately, but inside the body, silent damage builds up.

Luke Coutinho broke it down clearly:

Why You Should Never Stop BP Medication Suddenly?

“Missing doses or suddenly stopping medication can lead to silent spikes in blood pressure,” Luke explained. These surges may not be felt but can harm vital organs over time. The brain faces a higher risk of stroke, the heart becomes more prone to heart attack or failure, and the kidneys suffer damage to delicate tissues. Even small signs like headaches, dizziness, or fatigue can sometimes be a warning that BP is fluctuating.

The Right Way To Reduce Or Stop Medication

Luke Coutinho reminded followers that any adjustment in medication must be guided by a doctor. “Never self-adjust medication,” he cautioned. If lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise start showing results, doctors may slowly reduce doses – but only after consistent monitoring. Some people may need lifelong medication, and that's perfectly okay. The aim is not comparison with others, but safe, steady control.

What Really Helps In The Long Run

Along with medication, Luke highlighted the role of lifestyle:

Eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods

Staying active with regular exercise

Prioritising quality sleep

Managing stress with meditation, breathwork, or relaxation

As Luke Coutinho summed it up, “Medication + Lifestyle = The safest path to healthy blood pressure.”

The message is clear: do not gamble with your health by ignoring prescriptions. Instead, work with your doctor, nurture your body daily, and give yourself the best chance for a healthier, longer life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.