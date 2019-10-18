KMAT Admit Card 2019 Released. Direct Download Link Here

KMAT 2019 exam is a gateway to MBA and MCA in Karnataka colleges.

KMAT 2019 admit card has been issued online. The candidates who had registered for the KMAT or Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2019 conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association) may download the same and follow the instructions given in the admit card while appearing on the entrance test which is scheduled for October 20. The KMAT admit card has been released at kmatindia.com, the official portal of the exam which is being held for admission to 189 plus AICTE approved and Universit- affiliated management institutes in Karnataka.

KMAT 2019 exam is a gateway to MBA and MCA in Karnataka colleges. KMAT 2019 exam will be a paper-pen based test. The exam registration opened in first week of May, 2019.

The MBA/MCA colleges in Bangalore and rest of Karnataka with moderate fee structure will accept KMAT 2019 score as admission criteria for all India candidates and Karnataka Domicile candidates for admission to their flagship MBA or PGDM or MCA programmes in 2019.

KMAT 2019 is an All India exam that will be held in more than 10 cities in Karnataka and across the country. KMAT 2019 is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.

KMAT 2019 Test will have time duration of 2 hours.

"KPPGCA believes that single testing session with same difficulty level will provide level playing field to all the test takers without any discrimination," an official notification said.

KMAT 2019 admit card: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download KMAT 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official portal, kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on the "Download Admit Card" link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login details here

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Download your admit card from next page.

