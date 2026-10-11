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KMAT Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Other Details

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the KMAT result 2026 on the official website, kmatindia.com. Candidates can download their scorecard using the application number and date of birth.

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KMAT Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Other Details
The exam was conducted on September 20, 2026.
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KMAT Result 2026: The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2026 result has been officially released by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). Aspirants who appeared for the exam conducted on September 20, 2026 can now access their scorecard through the KMAT official Portal, kmatindia.com by entering their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The exam-conducting body announced results for both the courses MBA and MCA together. Now that the results are announced, candidates who qualified the examination will have to appear for the next rounds, that is Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The authorities will shortlist the candidates for these rounds based on the scores achieved by them in the KMAT exam.

KMAT 2026 Result: Steps To Download

Candidates can check out the given steps below to download their scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT, kmatindia.com.
Step 2: Click on 'KMAT 2026 Result' on the homepage.
Step 3: Once clicked on the link, a new result login window will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Now enter the required details such as application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on the 'Login' button 
Step 5: The KMAT scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Download the scorecard and save it for future reference. 

KMAT 2026 Scorecard: Details Mentioned

Once candidates have downloaded the KMAT scorecard 2026 they are advised to check each detail mentioned on it thoroughly and in case of any discrepancies they must immediately contact the authorities. 

  • Candidate's name
  • Application number
  • Score obtained in each section
  • Total score achieved
  • KMAT rank and percentile score

Applicants must regularly visit the official website for upcoming updates and announcements. 

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