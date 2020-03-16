Coronavirus: Navodaya Vidyalayas Advance Summer Break, Schools To Close From March 21

Coronavirus: JNVs have advanced summer break to March 21 in view of the COVID 19 outbreak

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have advanced summer break to March 21 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and operated by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry.

"The exams are getting over, classes were already suspended. The summer break has been advanced in view of the coronavirus. The vacation will now be from March 21 to May 25," a senior NVS official said.

There are over 600 JNVs in the country.

