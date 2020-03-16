Coronavirus: IGNOU Extends Last Date Of June Exam Assignment Submission

Corona virus: IGNOU extends last date of June exam assignments.

Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has extended the last date for submission of assignments for June 2020 Term-end-Examination. According to a statement from the varsity, the last date has been extended up to April 30, 2020. IGNOU decision comes following the postponement of learner support service activities at all regional centers aand Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country ill March 31, 2020 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The last date for submission of Assignments for June 2020 Term-end-Examination has been extended up to 30th April 2020," IGNOU said in a statement.

"The last date for submission of Assignment, eligible to appear in TEE June, 2020 i.e., registered in July, 2019 session (Annual Programme) & January, 2020 session (Six months/Semester based programmes) is extended from the present date i.e., 31.03.2020 to 30.04.2020 due to postponement of learner support service activities at all Regional Centers/Learners Support Centers (LSC) across the country till 31st March 2020 as a precautionary measure for Novel Corona COVID-19," the statement from the open varsity said.

