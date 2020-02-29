IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2020 Application Begins

IGNOU has begun online application for PhD entrance exam 2020

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the online application process for admission to PhD Programme for July 2020 session. Candidates will be selected for admission on the basis of an entrance test and interview or presentation.

The application process has begun online and will conclude on March 23, 2020. The IGNOU PhD entrance test will be held on April 29, 2020. The result for the entrance test will tentatively be released on May 8, 2020.

An applicant must have a master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks in a relevant discipline.

Candidates can apply for the PhD Entrance Test through the official website, 'ignouexams.nta.nic.in'. The application fee is Rs. 1000 for General category candidates and Rs. 800 for SC, ST, EWS category candidates.

The syllabus for PhD Entrance Test will be as per the 'University Grants Commission Regulations, 2016' consisting of 50% of Research methodology, and 50% subject specific. The question paper will have total 100 questions. The questions will be objective in nature. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Candidates who secure at least 50% marks in the Entrance Test (45% marks in case of SC/ST/OBC (Non Creamy layers) / Differently abled persons ) will be shortlisted for the interview in order of merit subject to the maximum limit of five times of the available seats.

The Entrance Test will have a 70% weightage and 30% weightage will be given to interview/viva-voce.

