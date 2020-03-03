IGNOU Offers MBA With Exit Option After PG Diploma

The application process for IGNOU's MBA entrance test or the OPENMAT is currently underway.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme with exit options after PG Diploma. With this modular system, students enrolling for MBA programmes in IGNOU can choose to exit the course after completing 6 courses in a particular specialization along with the compulsory basic course and in such cases the student will be awarded postgraduate diploma or PG Diploma in that specialisation. The MBA programme comprises 21 courses in total. The minimum duration of the course is 2 years and the maximum duration in which a student can complete the course is 5 years.

Admission to IGNOU's MBA course is done through OPENMAT entrance exam which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) starting this year.

Exit options are available after PG Diploma in Human Resources Management (PGDHRM), PG Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), PG Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), PG Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM) and PG Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

The application process for IGNOU's MBA entrance test or the OPENMAT is currently underway. Candidates interested to pursue the course can apply at NTA portal on or before March 23. The entrance exam will be held on April 29.

