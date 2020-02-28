IGNOU Invites Application For Research Fellowship For PhD, MPhil Scholars Of July 2019 Batch

IGNOU has begun accepting application for IGNOU Research Fellowship for July 2019 batch

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun application for the award of IGNOU Research Fellowship (IGNOU-RF) for July 2019 batch. Full-time students of M.Phil, and PhD programme in IGNOU (July 2019 batch) can apply for the Research Fellowship. Male scholars will be granted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Fellowship, and female scholars will be granted Savitri Bai Phule Fellowship.

Under this scheme, 100 fellowships will be awarded for IGNOU-RF scheme, 30 fellowships will be awarded to PhD scholars, and 3 fellowships will be awarded to MPhil scholars.

IGNOU-RF Application And Guidelines Here

In case of MPhil, the tenure of IGNOU-RF will be one year or till the submission of the dissertation, whichever is earlier. In case of PhD, the tenure of the IGNOU-RF will be three years from the date of confirmation of Registration to the PhD programme.

The last date to apply for IGNOU-RF scheme is March 15, 2020. Students enrolled in MPhil or PhD programme at IGNOU and who are not receiving any other institutional financial assistance can apply for the scheme. The selection will be purely merit-based.

The application format is available on the IGNOU website. The duly completed applications shall be submitted to the Director, Research Unit through respective Research Programme Coordinators and the concerned Directors of Schools on or before the last date for receiving the applications.

