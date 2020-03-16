IISc Bangalore Announces 15-Day Lockdown Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: IISc announces 15-day lockdown over COVID-19 threat

In view of the prevailing situation relating to COVID 19, and the instructions of the Karnataka State Government, to prevent further spread of the virus, Indian Institute of Science or IISc Bangalore has suspended all the academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities 15 days, effective from March 14, 2020. These include classes, examinations, seminars, conferences, visits, laboratory work, project work for interns, etc., a notice from the Institute said.

As a precautionary measure to limit contact between people and thereby limit the spread of the virus, the residents of the campus and the faculty are asked to stay home, avoid social gatherings and maintain social distancing.

The Institute has also instructed all the students to proceed to their homes before noon of March 16, 2020 and await further instructions.

"All officers and staff in administration will continue to discharge their official functions over internet/VPN and whenever there is a need to be physically present in the Institute, they would be required to do so. Officers and Staff should always be available on phone/email for contact at any point of time," the notice said.

The Health Centre, and essential services like Security, housekeeping, etc., will be functioning as usual and the library will also remain closed.

All amenities, excluding the pharmacy and the milk parlour within the campus will remain closed.

It also ordered the closure of all eateries during this period.

All club activities like Gymkhana, Faculty club, Tata Memorial Club etc will remain suspended until further orders.

The travel restrictions issued earlier, and the quarantining of travellers, will continue until they are reviewed.

"As clarity on the current evolving situation emerges, students registered in the various courses (UG and PG), and degree programs, will be informed as to how the interruption of the semester will be handled," the notice said.

"These are precautionary measures to limit the spread of the pandemic and will only work if everyone concerned takes these instructions seriously. In particular, it is the responsibility of every traveller to strictly adhere to quarantine instructions," the IISc notice said.

Click here for more Education News