CBSE Issues New Guidelines On Menstrual Hygiene Management In Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all its affiliated schools to strictly follow new guidelines on menstrual hygiene management (MHM), in line with a recent Supreme Court judgment.

The directive comes after the Ministry of Education shared the court's January 20, 2026 ruling, which recognises menstrual health as a crucial part of the right to dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court emphasised that access to proper menstrual hygiene is essential for ensuring girls' right to education and equal opportunities.

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In a circular issued, CBSE asked schools across the country to implement several key measures. These include providing safe and hygienic separate toilets and washing facilities for girls, ensuring the availability of biodegradable sanitary napkins, and setting up dedicated MHM corners on campus.

Schools have also been instructed to adopt proper systems for the disposal of sanitary waste. In addition, they are required to conduct awareness programs on menstrual health and puberty, while encouraging open and gender-sensitive discussions in line with NCERT and SCERT guidelines.

To ensure accountability, CBSE has mandated periodic inspections by District Education Officers to monitor the implementation of these measures. Schools must submit monthly compliance reports by March 31 and April 30, 2026, through an online portal.