CBSE Rolls Out AI-Based Assessment For 10,000 Counsellors Across Affiliated Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an online remote invigilation examination (Proctored Assessment) for school counselling and wellness teachers (socio-emotional counsellors) as part of its capacity-building and quality assurance framework.

The Board said the assessment will be conducted in a phased manner to evaluate and certify nearly 10,000 counsellors working in CBSE-affiliated schools. The first phase of the initiative commenced in February 2026.

According to CBSE, the assessment is designed to go beyond conventional testing formats by focusing on counsellors' practical competencies, ethical understanding, and their ability to address students' socio-emotional needs.

The examination is being conducted on an AI-enabled digital platform, DIGI-EXAM, to ensure a secure, standardised, and transparent evaluation process. The Board noted that the initiative also aims to familiarise educators with technology-driven assessment systems.



CBSE stated that the programme is aligned with broader goals of ensuring integrity and consistency in evaluation, enabling remote access for participants, and adopting digital practices in line with national priorities and global standards.

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, CBSE said it is aimed at strengthening mental health and well-being support systems in schools by enhancing the professional capabilities of counsellors.

All affiliated schools have been asked to ensure participation of their counselling and wellness teachers as per the nominations communicated by the Board. These nominations are based on the details of counsellors uploaded by schools on the OASIS portal. Schools have also been advised to regularly update this information to avoid discrepancies.