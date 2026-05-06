CBSE Class 10 Second Phase Admit Card 2026 Out; Check How To Download

CBSE Class 10 Second Phase Exams Scheduled From May 15 To 21, 2026
- CBSE released Class 10 admit cards for the second phase of 2026 board exams
- Schools can download admit cards from official CBSE portals using login details
- Private candidates can access admit cards with application or previous roll number
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CBSE Class 10 second board Admit Card Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 admit cards for students appearing in the second phase of the 2026 board examinations. Schools can now download the hall tickets from the official CBSE portals, while private candidates can access their admit cards online using their application number or previous roll number.
The CBSE Class 10 second phase examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, in a single shift at examination centres across the country. Meanwhile, schools have begun distributing admit cards to registered students.
Steps for Schools to Download CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026
Schools can follow the steps below to download admit cards:
- Visit the official websites: cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
- Click on the "Pariksha Sangam" link and select "Continue"
- Choose the "Schools (Ganga)" tab
- Go to the "Pre-Examination Activities" section
- Click on "CBSE 2026 Admit Card"
- Enter the required login details
- Download the admit cards for all students
- Verify the details carefully and distribute them to students