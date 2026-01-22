Advertisement

Maharashtra Board Exams 2026: Class 10 Hall Ticket Released, Download Link Here

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Admit Card: The board has issued the SSC board examination hall ticket. Schools can now download and provide the same to students.

Maharashtra Class 10 Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Admit Card: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 2026 board examination hall ticket. Students can check and download their admit cards on the official website mahahsscboard.in. The exams are scheduled for February to March, 2026.

The hall tickets for all students will be downloaded by the respective schools. They will be stamped and signed by Principal. Students are not required to pay any fees for availing their admit cards from the school.

Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exams: How To Download Hall Ticket?

  • Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.
  • On the homepage, login with the required credentials.
  • The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "Maharashtra Board SSC Hall Ticket Download"

Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exams: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

The admit card will include the following details: 

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll Number
  • Centre Name
  • Centre Code
  • Paper Code
  • Other Details
