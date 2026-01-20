Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out, Download Directly Here, Exam From Feb 20

Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC (Class 10) hall ticket 2026 on January 19. The Maharashtra SSC examinations will be conducted between February 20 and March 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode.
Schools affiliated with the board can download the SSC hall tickets from the official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, and distribute them to students before the examinations.
Students are not required to pay any additional fee to obtain the admit card. They must ensure that the hall ticket issued by the school is duly signed and stamped by the concerned school principal.
Steps To Download Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2026
School authorities and private candidates can download the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 admit card by following these steps:
- Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in
- Click on the SSC link under the "Latest Notifications" section
- Scroll down and select the "Login for Institute" option
- Click on "Sign in here" under the SSC section
- Enter the username and password and submit
- Select the range of roll numbers and download the SSC hall ticket
- Download and take a printout of the hall tickets
Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2026: What To Do In Case Of An Error
- If there is any error in personal details such as the student's name, mother's name, or date of birth, the respective school must submit a correction request online using the "Application Correction" link after paying the prescribed fee.
- Once approved by the Divisional Board, the corrected Maharashtra SSC hall tickets will be made available through the "Correction Admit Card" option.
- Any changes related to subjects or medium of instruction must be reported directly to the Divisional Board. In case the student's photograph on the Maharashtra SSC admit card is unclear, the school must affix a correct photograph and authenticate it with the signature and stamp of the headmaster or principal.