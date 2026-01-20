Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out, Download Directly Here, Exam From Feb 20

Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the SSC (Class 10) hall ticket 2026 on January 19. The Maharashtra SSC examinations will be conducted between February 20 and March 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode.

Schools affiliated with the board can download the SSC hall tickets from the official websites, mahahsscboard.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, and distribute them to students before the examinations.



Students are not required to pay any additional fee to obtain the admit card. They must ensure that the hall ticket issued by the school is duly signed and stamped by the concerned school principal.

Steps To Download Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2026

School authorities and private candidates can download the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 admit card by following these steps:

Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in

Click on the SSC link under the "Latest Notifications" section

Scroll down and select the "Login for Institute" option

Click on "Sign in here" under the SSC section

Enter the username and password and submit

Select the range of roll numbers and download the SSC hall ticket

Download and take a printout of the hall tickets

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2026: What To Do In Case Of An Error